Daniel Sturridge will miss Liverpool's Audi Cup final meeting with Atletico Madrid after suffering a thigh injury in the act of scoring against Bayern Munich.
England striker Sturridge completed the scoring in an impressive 3-0 win at the home of the Bundesliga champions with an exquisite dinked finish but hurt himself in the process.
Persistent injuries have plagued the 27-year-old over recent seasons, although his latest problem does not appear to be serious.
Sturridge will not be sent for a scan in Germany and at the present time is not ruled out of any other matches apart from Wednesday's meeting with Diego Simeone's men.
A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Sturridge will be treated at the club's training base in Rottach-Egern and the issue will continue to be monitored, although there are currently no plans for a scan to take place in Germany.
"As it stands, the No.15 is not ruled out of any further matches beyond this evening's."
"I'm feeling great." @DanielSturridge leaves the Allianz Arena in high spirits.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2017
Watch more from Munich: https://t.co/xDgSdK5hr7 pic.twitter.com/r46DkTVsFN
Speaking after the win over Bayern, manager Jurgen Klopp labelled Sturridge's setback as a "shame" in light of his previous struggles.
"He has prepared really well. I just hope he can play really soon," he said.
"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is. It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks
|Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
|RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
|Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
|Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
|Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
|Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
|Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
|Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
|Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
|Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
|Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
|Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
|No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
|Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
|Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
|Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
|Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
|Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
|Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
|Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League
|Lukaku will thrive at Manchester United, says Rafael
|Manchester City´s Maffeo extends Girona loan
|Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
|The winner takes it all – ABBA shoot-out style to be trialed in EFL Cup
|Llorente to miss start of Premier League season with broken arm
|Feyenoord snap up Berghuis from Watford after successful loan
|Ancelotti: Sanches will stay at Bayern Munich
|New Manchester United man Matic desperate not to disappoint Vidic
|Interest in Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann brings joy to Simeone
|Klopp reiterates Coutinho is not for sale
|Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
|In Mata´s footsteps: Five players Matic follows by moving between Chelsea and Manchester United
|Matic reunites with Mourinho at Man Utd
|Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical
|Neymar to PSG could prompt FFP investigation from UEFA
|Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer
|I have never concealed anything - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to tax evasion accusations
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win