Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury

Daniel Sturridge will miss Liverpool's Audi Cup final meeting with Atletico Madrid after suffering a thigh injury in the act of scoring against Bayern Munich.

England striker Sturridge completed the scoring in an impressive 3-0 win at the home of the Bundesliga champions with an exquisite dinked finish but hurt himself in the process.

Persistent injuries have plagued the 27-year-old over recent seasons, although his latest problem does not appear to be serious.

Sturridge will not be sent for a scan in Germany and at the present time is not ruled out of any other matches apart from Wednesday's meeting with Diego Simeone's men.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Sturridge will be treated at the club's training base in Rottach-Egern and the issue will continue to be monitored, although there are currently no plans for a scan to take place in Germany.

"As it stands, the No.15 is not ruled out of any further matches beyond this evening's."

"I'm feeling great." @DanielSturridge leaves the Allianz Arena in high spirits.



Watch more from Munich: https://t.co/xDgSdK5hr7 pic.twitter.com/r46DkTVsFN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2017

Speaking after the win over Bayern, manager Jurgen Klopp labelled Sturridge's setback as a "shame" in light of his previous struggles.

"He has prepared really well. I just hope he can play really soon," he said.

"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is. It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."