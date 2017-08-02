Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Denmark international Simon Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5million.

The centre-back has signed a four-year deal and is likely to be the replacement for Adil Rami after the France defender was sold to Marseille last month.

The 28-year-old joined Fenerbahce from Lille in June 2015 and made 55 Super Lig appearances over his two seasons in Istanbul.

Kjaer is the seventh major signing Sevilla have made in the transfer window, with Nolito, Jesus Navas, Luis Muriel, Sebastian Corchia, Guido Pizarro and Ever Banega having already joined Eduardo Berizzo's squad.

Kjaer was linked with a move to Premier League side Chelsea in January, with Fener issuing a statement denying the rumours and insisting the defender was happy at the club.