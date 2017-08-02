Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in

Thomas Meunier and Paris Saint-Germain have playfully teased fans on social media ahead of the expected world-record arrival of Brazil superstar Neymar from Barcelona.

After Barca confirmed Neymar had informed the club of his desire to leave and missed training on Wednesday to sort out his future, PSG right-back Meunier took to Twitter.

With the 25-year-old forward closing in on a €222million move to Paris, Belgium international right-back Meunier tweeted: "Well then… the breaking news… #soonerorlater"

PSG responded to Meunier with a simple, but telling, winking emoji.

The interaction was enough to whet the appetite of fans who are eagerly anticipating seeing Neymar in action at the Parc des Princes.

Barca issued a statement confirming the Brazilian's release clause of €222m must be paid in full if he is to be allowed to leave, seemingly ruling out the possibility of a player being included in the transfer.