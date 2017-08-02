Related

Article

Martinez joins Getafe on loan

2 August 2017 20:19

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.

Martinez, who moved to the Gunners from Independiente in 2010, kept three clean sheets in five appearances for the club last season.

And the 24-year-old will now look to impress for Getafe, who are back in LaLiga after securing an immediate return from the Segunda Division. 

Getafe beat Tenerife in the promotion play-offs final to reach the top flight and will start their league campaign at Athletic Bilbao on August 20.

