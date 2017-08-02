Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space

Francesco Totti may have retired, but he will always be a star for Roma after a replica of his final iconic number 10 jersey was launched into space.

After 28 years, 786 competitive matches, 307 goals and one Serie A title, Totti brought his one-club career to a close at the end of last season.

His final appearance for the Giallorossi was a 3-2 victory over Genoa on May 28.

The 40-year-old will remain at the Stadio Olimpico in a directorial capacity, but in recognition of his stellar efforts on the pitch Roma launched a replica of his final shirt out of the atmosphere.

Totti gave his ascent for the stunt, which came to fruition on Tuesday with his jersey loaded onto the rocket 'Vega' that was launched in French Guiana by space travel organisation Avio.