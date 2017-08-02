Related

Article

Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev

2 August 2017 23:33

Young Boys provided the upset of the round by knocking out Dynamo Kiev, while Nice progressed to the Champions League play-offs after beating Ajax on away goals.

Ajax have failed to make it through the qualifiers for the third time in a row as they exited 3-3 on aggregate in the tie of the round against Nice, despite hosting the second leg.

The Eredivisie side - beaten in last season's Europa League final - fell behind to Arnaud Souquet's early goal, but Donny van de Beek and Davinson Sanchez struck either side of half-time to turn the match around in their favour.

But a sensational assist from in-demand Nice midfielder Jean Seri, who backheeled a cross for Vincent Marcel to finish well with 11 minutes to go, ensured the Ligue 1 side go into the play-offs.

Young Boys lost the first leg 3-1 in Kiev, but a Guillaume Hoarau penalty gave the Swiss outfit hope, with Jordan Mvula Lotomba scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute, the teenager's header squirming through the hands of goalkeeper Maxim Koval to send them through on away goals.

RB Salzburg's wait to reach the group stage of the Champions League goes on after they were eliminated on away goals, a 0-0 draw at home proving enough to send Rijeka of Croatia into the next round.

Steaua Bucharest overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit against Viktoria Plzen with a crushing 4-1 win, but their fellow Romanians, Gheorghe Hagi's FC Viitorul, went out 4-1 on aggregate to APOEL, who scored three times in extra time to settle the tie.

Emmanuel Adebayor was on target as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Club Brugge 2-0 at home to progress 5-3 overall, while Bibras Natcho scored the only goal as CSKA Moscow downed AEK Athens 3-0 on aggregate.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel went through on away goals despite a 3-1 loss at Ludogorets that saw both sides reduced to 10 men and Slavia Prague also made it into the play-off round on away goals after losing 2-1 at BATE Borisov.

Poland's Legia Warsaw lost 3-2 on aggregate to Astana despite a 1-0 home win, while an injury-time Marcos Tavares goal gave Maribor their second 1-0 success against Hafnarfjordur of Iceland.

James Forrest scored a stunner to settle Celtic's tight tie against Norwegian champions Rosenborg 1-0 on aggregate and FC Copenhagen overturned a 1-0 deficit against Macedonian side Vardar with a 4-1 home win, despite goalscorer Jan Gregus' red card.

A 3-1 win in Serbia had put Olympiacos in a dominant position in their tie against Partizan Belgrade and a 2-2 draw at home was enough to keep the Greek side in the competition.

The draw for the play-off round takes place in Switzerland on Friday, with Germany's Hoffenheim, Premier League side Liverpool, Serie A outfit Napoli and Sevilla of LaLiga among the teams entering at this phase of the Champions League.

Sponsored links

Thursday 3 August

01:45 Man Utd´s Mata confident of banishing Super Cup curse
00:47 Besiktas complete Negredo signing
00:26 Mourinho labels Matic a ´genius´ after United debut
00:23 Matic pleased to end ´strange´ pre-season on winning note
00:20 Rodgers hails magnificent Celtic after Champions League win
00:13 I don´t think Neymar´s expensive - Mourinho defends world-record transfer
00:10 Klopp hopes Neymar´s €222m move is an exception

Wednesday 2 August

23:33 Champions League Review: Nice dump Ajax out, Young Boys upset Dynamo Kiev
22:48 Manchester United 2 Sampdoria 1: Mata bags winner on Matic debut
22:42 Liverpool 1 Atletico Madrid 1 (4-5 on pens): Henderson miss proves costly in shoot-out
22:40 Rosenborg 0 Celtic 1: Forrest stunner sends Rodgers´ men into Champions League play-offs
22:00 Lucescu appointed new Turkey coach
20:19 Martinez joins Getafe on loan
20:03 Messi to thrive without Neymar? - Barcelona´s MSN in Opta stats
19:47 French club´s hilarious reaction to Neymar transfer news
19:40 Jagielka pens one-year Everton extension
19:36 Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns
18:53 Monaco sign Diakhaby from Rennes
18:27 PSG-bound Neymar a ´great loss´ for LaLiga
18:19 Sevilla sign defender Kjaer from Fenerbahce for €12.5m
18:11 Bayern Munich lose James for ´weeks´ with thigh injury
18:00 Sigurdsson on the brink of Everton switch, Clement confirms
17:25 Mbappe, Lemar, Fabinho focused despite transfer speculation - Monaco coach Jardim
16:06 AC Milan coach Montella in no hurry to sign new striker
15:44 Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
15:20 Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
14:54 Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
14:29 Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
14:11 105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
13:35 Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
13:13 Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
13:06 PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
12:58 Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
12:32 Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
12:30 Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
12:03 Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
11:33 Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
11:11 Vecino concludes Inter switch
10:15 Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
09:36 Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
05:00 Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
04:46 Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
04:24 Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
02:30 Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
02:01 Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
01:38 Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
01:03 Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
01:02 Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
00:20 James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks

Tuesday 1 August

23:35 Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
22:49 RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
22:27 Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
22:05 Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
21:30 Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
21:01 Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
19:54 Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
19:38 Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
18:37 PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
18:09 Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
17:31 Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
17:24 Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
16:44 Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
14:36 Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
14:21 No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
13:27 Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
12:46 Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
11:57 Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
11:16 Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
09:30 Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
03:21 Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
02:26 Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League

Facebook