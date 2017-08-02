Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United

Sprint star Usain Bolt is waiting for a call from Jose Mourinho to join his beloved Manchester United before the transfer window shuts.

Bolt is preparing for life after athletics as he gears up for his final meet – the IAAF World Championships in London.

And the 30-year-old Jamaican – an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and avid United fan – is dreaming of Mourinho and Old Trafford ahead of his track and field swansong.

"Everyone knows I'm always talking about [playing] football, I'm waiting on a call from Mourinho," Bolt said.

"I think he's waiting until the last day [of the transfer window]."

The World Championships get underway at the Olympic Stadium in London on Friday.