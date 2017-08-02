Bayern Munich 0 Napoli 2: Sarri´s side too slick for Ancelotti´s young guns

Bayern Munich's pre-season came to a close in disappointing fashion as they lost 2-0 to Napoli in the Audi Cup third-place play-off.

Goals from Kalidou Koulibaly and Emanuele Giaccherini gave Maurizio Sarri's side all three points and compounded Bayern's miserable run of form ahead of the start of the 2017-18 season.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti rested a number of senior players in the wake of the 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Tuesday, handing a start to several youngsters including Timothy Tillman and Manuel Wintzheimer.

Napoli, who lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in their semi-final, kept faith with a strong line-up and were good value for the lead given to them by centre-back Koulibaly.

Giaccherini's well-taken finish made the win safe for Sarri's men as Bayern struggled once more to make the most of consistent spells of possession, leaving them with five defeats out of their last six pre-season games and a stark lack of confidence ahead of the DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.