105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career

After four seasons at Camp Nou, Neymar's Barcelona career is set to end with a world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.
Barca won the race to sign the Brazilian from Santos in 2013 and, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, he has since established himself as one third of one of the greatest attacking trios in the history of football.
PSG are expected to trigger the €222m release clause in Neymar's contract and make him the leading man in Paris, ending a scintillating on-field relationship with the Catalan club.
With the help of Opta data, we look at the stand-out figures that have encouraged the Ligue 1 giants to part with a record-breaking sum and take the 25-year-old to the Parc des Princes.
Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017
105 – The number of times Neymar hit the back of the net in all competitions during his Barcelona career. Rivaldo is the only Brazilian to have scored more for the club (130).
59 – Add in this impressive number of assists and the 25-year-old was involved in 164 goals in his 186 appearances for the club.
7 – The amount of goals Neymar has scored against PSG. He has only converted more against Athletic Bilbao (8) and Villarreal (9).
7 - Neymar has scored seven goals against PSG in #UCL , more than any other player in the competition. Romance. pic.twitter.com/nU6rFatWkH— OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 28, 2017
6 – Villarreal's Sergio Asenjo, formerly of Atletico Madrid, was beaten by Neymar more times than any other goalkeeper.
2 – Since his arrival at Barca ahead of the 2013-14 season, only Lionel Messi (204) and Sergio Busquets (196) have featured more times for the club.
15 – Neymar won a total of 15 penalties for Barca during his LaLiga career; only Cristiano Ronaldo (17) has earned more spot-kicks in the competition.
21 – The amount of assists supplied by the former Santos star in 2016-17, more than any other player based in LaLiga.
22 – Neymar set up more goals for Messi than any other team-mate during his time at the club.
3 - Neymar is the first player to score in 3 consecutive Copa finals (2017, 2016 and 2015) since Ferenc Puskás (1962, 1961 and 1960). King. pic.twitter.com/yfbvuJ9Bbm— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2017
6 – The Vicente Calderon was the away stadium at which the Brazilian proved most prolific, scoring six goals, including his first for the club in the 2013 Supercopa de Espana, away against Atletico Madrid.
41 – Suarez (21) and Messi (20) assisted 41 of the Brazilian's goals for Barca, equivalent to 39.05 per cent.
431 – No individual has been fouled more times than Neymar across the top five European leagues since his arrival at Barca. Preparim Hetemaj (410) is the only other player to have drawn the referee's whistle over 400 times in that span.
39 – Barca's treble-winning 2014-15 season proved Neymar's most prolific at Barcelona. The only other time he passed the 30-goal mark in four campaigns with the Catalan giants was 2015-16.
8 - With three Copa del Rey triumphs, two LaLiga wins, a Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2015, the 25-year-old won eight trophies across his Barca career.
|Neymar will be presented at PSG this week, claims agent Ribeiro
|Messi bids fond farewell to Neymar
|Liverpool target Keita won´t sign new RB Leipzig terms
|Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol
|105 goals, 41 MSN assists - Opta breakdown of Neymar´s Barcelona career
|Sturridge out of Audi Cup final but Liverpool upbeat over injury
|Meunier and PSG tease fans as Neymar move closes in
|PSG must pay €222m, Barca tell Neymar
|Forever a Roma star - Totti´s final shirt sent into space
|Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch
|Neymar tells Barcelona he wants to leave
|Two PSG pearlers and a vaunted Villarreal volley - Neymar´s top 10 Barcelona goals
|Dybala, Coutinho, Dembele – who could replace Neymar at Barcelona?
|Vecino concludes Inter switch
|Barcelona let Neymar miss training as PSG close in
|Simeone ready for longer-term Atletico stay, says Torres
|Schweinsteiger wants to win World Cup with MLS All-Stars
|Klopp praises Moreno for Bayern display
|Hitzfeld: Gotze one of Germany´s greatest ever
|Kane competition kept Morata from Spurs – Pochettino
|Klopp: Barcelona can save energy over Coutinho
|Bolt waiting on Mourinho´s call to join Man United
|Pochettino: Tottenham cannot compete with City and United
|Griezmann happy at Atletico – Juanfran
|James set for injury tests but Ancelotti not concerned by Thiago, Alaba knocks
|Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
|RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
|Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
|Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
|Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
|Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
|Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
|Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
|Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
|Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
|Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
|Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
|No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
|Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
|Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
|Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
|Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
|Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
|Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
|Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League
|Lukaku will thrive at Manchester United, says Rafael
|Manchester City´s Maffeo extends Girona loan
|Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
|The winner takes it all – ABBA shoot-out style to be trialed in EFL Cup
|Llorente to miss start of Premier League season with broken arm
|Feyenoord snap up Berghuis from Watford after successful loan
|Ancelotti: Sanches will stay at Bayern Munich
|New Manchester United man Matic desperate not to disappoint Vidic
|Interest in Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann brings joy to Simeone
|Klopp reiterates Coutinho is not for sale
|Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
|In Mata´s footsteps: Five players Matic follows by moving between Chelsea and Manchester United
|Matic reunites with Mourinho at Man Utd
|Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical
|Neymar to PSG could prompt FFP investigation from UEFA
|Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer
|I have never concealed anything - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to tax evasion accusations
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win