RB Leipzig have ruled out the prospect of allowing Oliver Burke to leave during the transfer window.
The 20-year-old, who arrived for a reported €15million fee from Nottingham Forest last August, has been linked with a move away from the club after managing just five starts in the Bundesliga last season.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are rumoured admirers but a loan move back to England has been strongly mooted in recent weeks, with Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town said to be interested.
However, Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says Burke's performance in the Emirates Cup win over Benfica on Sunday has convinced the club to keep him for the coming campaign.
"I talked to Oliver once again in London and told him that we don't want to let him go," he told Bild.
"Against Benfica, he showed just how much he has in him. When he gets his pace into play, he can have an impact.
"It just doesn't make any sense for us [to loan him out]. He would go somewhere where he's not trained in the way we play."
|Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
|RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
|Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
|Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
|Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
|Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
|Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
|Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
|Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
|Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
|Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
|Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
|No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
|Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
|Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
|Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
|Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
|Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
|Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
|Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League
|Lukaku will thrive at Manchester United, says Rafael
|Manchester City´s Maffeo extends Girona loan
|Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
|The winner takes it all – ABBA shoot-out style to be trialed in EFL Cup
|Llorente to miss start of Premier League season with broken arm
|Feyenoord snap up Berghuis from Watford after successful loan
|Ancelotti: Sanches will stay at Bayern Munich
|New Manchester United man Matic desperate not to disappoint Vidic
|Interest in Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann brings joy to Simeone
|Klopp reiterates Coutinho is not for sale
|Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
|In Mata´s footsteps: Five players Matic follows by moving between Chelsea and Manchester United
|Matic reunites with Mourinho at Man Utd
|Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical
|Neymar to PSG could prompt FFP investigation from UEFA
|Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer
|I have never concealed anything - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to tax evasion accusations
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win