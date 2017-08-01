No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar

Barcelona star Neymar put a stop to reports he was set to fly to Doha to have a medical with Paris Saint-Germain as he instead began his return to Spain.

The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the French capital with PSG reportedly set to meet the €222million release clause in his Barca contract.

Having previously been pictured in Shanghai, Neymar posted videos of himself in Dubai on social media on Tuesday, with reports suggesting he was en route to Qatar to take the next step in a potential switch to the Ligue 1 giants.

Some reports also claimed he was on his way home to Brazil, but the man himself appeared to clarify the situation with a fresh update to his Instagram story, which included an aeroplane emoji next to the Spanish flag.

The reported #PSG medical will have to wait...#Barcelona star Neymar appears to be heading back to Spain. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/3fZ74tF2rL — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) August 1, 2017

Barca return to training on Wednesday ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with Neymar seemingly set to join his team-mates as the most talked about transfer saga of the window continues to rumble on.

Neymar played 73 minutes of Barca's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup in Miami on Sunday, assisting goals for Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique.

Barca are next in action against Chapecoense in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Monday, before taking on Madrid again in the opening leg of the Supercopa de Espana on August 13.

PSG, meanwhile, get their Ligue 1 season under way on Saturday as they play host to newly promoted Amiens.