Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped

An investigation into the alleged fixing of a LaLiga match between Levante and Real Zaragoza in 2011 has been dropped.

The long-running legal process has been brought to a close due to a lack of evidence indicating that any crime was committed.

A judge in Valencia ruled on Tuesday that there was insufficient proof that any individual had attempted to fix the outcome of the match. An appeal can be lodged against the decision.

Anti-corruption authorities in Spain had been investigating whether Zaragoza's 2-1 victory over Levante, which secured their escape from relegation in the 2010-11 season, had been arranged in advance.

An official complaint was filed by prosecutors in December 2014 in which players, coaches and directors from both clubs were accused of colluding in the fixing of the result.

Testimony was given by witnesses including LaLiga president Javier Tebas, the match referee, David Fernandez Borbalan, as well as Atletico Madrid captain Gabi and Manchester United's Ander Herrera, who both played for Zaragoza at the time.

The court accepted that funds had been deposited in players' bank accounts by Zaragoza, which was later withdrawn, but that it could not be proven that this was later given to Levante players in cash.