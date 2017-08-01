Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs believes Manchester City are the frontrunners for the Premier League title this season.

City welcomed Pep Guardiola to the Etihad Stadium last term but performed below expectations under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss as they missed out on major honours on the way to a third-place finish.

Guardiola has sought to address shortfalls in his squad by spending heavily, primarily at full-back with the acquisitions of Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson have also arrived from Monaco and Benfica respectively and Giggs believes City have bolstered an already imposing collection of forward talents impressively.

"I think Manchester City are the team to beat," Giggs told Sky Sports.

"I looked at them towards the end of last season and the forward players they've got is scary, with Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling.

"What they needed to get right was their defence and it will be interesting to see how Ederson settles in, because you don't win the Premier League with an average goalkeeper.

"They've obviously invested heavily on full-backs but the question is still whether Vincent Kompany can stay fit because his influence and experience are key for them."

City were beaten 2-0 by United in their opening pre-season match in Houston but rebounded with International Champions Cup wins over Real Madrid and Tottenham.

Guardiola's men open their Premier League campaign at newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion on August 12.