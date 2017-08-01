Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance

Bayern Munich's arduous pre-season continued as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.
First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and a fine late strike from Daniel Sturridge were enough to give Jurgen Klopp's side a comfortable victory at a stormy Allianz Arena.
It would have been worse for the home side had Adam Lallana not been penalised for offside when Marko Grujic swept home a third midway through the second period.
Bayern lost three of their four International Champions Cup matches against Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter and they performed little better back on home soil despite naming a strong starting line-up.
Carlo Ancelotti's side dominated possession but created little in attack as Liverpool made the most of three ruthless counter-attacking moves on the slick playing surface.
Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's final, after Bayern attempt to restore some confidence before the DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday when they meet Napoli in the third-place play-off.
Great work, you two. pic.twitter.com/95DDuvPdTz— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2017
Bayern started brightly but gifted the visitors the lead after just eight minutes. Corentin Tolisso lost possession on the halfway line to Roberto Firmino, allowing the Brazilian to dart towards the penalty area and play in Mane, whose shot from a tight angle eluded Sven Ulreich.
Ulreich fared better in keeping out a Salah effort from another lightning Liverpool counter-attack, and matters got worse for Bayern as Thiago was forced off with an abdominal problem before Ulreich saved well again from Alberto Moreno's free-kick.
With 11 minutes left of the half, Liverpool doubled their lead. Mane released Moreno into the area with a brilliant backheel, and when Ulreich could only parry his cross-cum-shot towards Salah, he had a simple task of heading the ball into the net.
Bayern continued to dominate the ball without offering much of a threat early in the second half, although James Rodriguez came close with a dipping drive from the edge of the area shortly before he, too, was substituted in apparent discomfort.
Substitute Daniel Sturridge dragged a shot narrowly beyond the right-hand post as Liverpool continued to exploit spaces on the break, and only the assistant referee's flag spared Bayern on the next attack, with Lallana judged to have been interfering with play as Grujic's shot went in off the post.
Robert Lewandowski threatened with a free-kick and Mats Hummels scuffed a shot just wide from a corner, but Bayern were punished for their pursuit of a lifeline when Sturridge raced the length of their half unchallenged before clipping a sublime finish over Ulreich and into the net – although it was a goal that appeared to injure the striker, who was taken off soon after.
|Sturridge calms concerns after Liverpool striker gets injured while scoring
|RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke
|Bayern Munich 0 Liverpool 3: Mane, Salah and Sturridge strike as tough pre-season continues for Ance
|Bale not a worry for Zidane despite training knock
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Atalanta 1: Ilicic hands BVB another pre-season defeat
|Zidane hoping for swift end to Ronaldo tax fraud saga
|Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
|Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
|Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
|Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
|Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
|Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
|Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
|No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
|Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
|Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
|Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
|Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
|Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
|Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
|Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League
|Lukaku will thrive at Manchester United, says Rafael
|Manchester City´s Maffeo extends Girona loan
|Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
|The winner takes it all – ABBA shoot-out style to be trialed in EFL Cup
|Llorente to miss start of Premier League season with broken arm
|Feyenoord snap up Berghuis from Watford after successful loan
|Ancelotti: Sanches will stay at Bayern Munich
|New Manchester United man Matic desperate not to disappoint Vidic
|Interest in Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann brings joy to Simeone
|Klopp reiterates Coutinho is not for sale
|Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
|In Mata´s footsteps: Five players Matic follows by moving between Chelsea and Manchester United
|Matic reunites with Mourinho at Man Utd
|Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical
|Neymar to PSG could prompt FFP investigation from UEFA
|Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer
|I have never concealed anything - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to tax evasion accusations
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win