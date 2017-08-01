Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback

Fernando Torres and Luciano Vietto scored late goals as Atletico Madrid fought back from behind to defeat Napoli 2-1 and reach the final of the Audi Cup.
Diego Simeone's side trailed 1-0 with 18 minutes left at the Allianz Arena, but scruffy efforts from Torres and then Vietto turned the match around.
Atletico will meet hosts Bayern Munich or Liverpool in Wednesday's final, while Napoli will face the loser of Tuesday's second semi.
Having survived a first-half penalty, which saw Jan Oblak deny Arkadiusz Milik, Atleti fell behind in the 56th minute to Jose Callejon's well taken volley.
But Antoine Griezmann teed up Torres to score from an awkward position before Vietto - who spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Sevilla - turned home the winner.
However, Diego Godin inexplicably picked up two yellow cards in the final 10 minutes for a pair of needless, rash challenges.
93' | 2-1 | ¡Final en el Allianz Arena!— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 1, 2017
¡Jugaremos la final de la #AudiCup!
#AudiCup #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/F2y4aGJcaU
The opening quarter of the game provided little by the way of goalmouth action before Griezmann's powerful header was superbly kept out by the strong left hand of Pepe Reina, who then got up smartly to thwart Nico Gaitan on the rebound.
Within a minute Griezmann was in again, but this time he volleyed wide on the stretch.
Atletico were given an even greater let-off at the other end, however, as Milik saw his spot-kick saved by Oblak diving low to his left after Stefan Savic had brought down Callejon as he tried to convert Faouzi Ghoulam's teasing ball.
But Milik's blushes were spared in the 56th minute as Ghoulam delivered another cross from the left to Callejon, whose first-time volley thumped into the ground and up into the top-left corner.
Oblak could do little to keep that effort out, but he was equal to Dries Mertens' dipping free-kick eight minutes later, the Belgian having just come on for the goalscorer as Napoli set the tone for a raft of changes.
The Slovenia keeper was called into action again soon afterwards, tipping over Ghoulam's rasping drive before Atleti showed some renewed signs of life as Godin glanced a header over from close range.
Torres equalised within two minutes of that miss, doing well to twist his body and convert Griezmann's cutback.
Atletico completed the turnaround with nine minutes remaining when Yannick Carrasco's corner was flicked on by Lucas Hernandez and Vietto stabbed home at the back post.
Godin's lunge on Adam Ounas earned him a second caution a minute from time to blight an otherwise positive day for Simeone's men, who are still the best part of three weeks away from the start of their season in earnest.
|Atletico Madrid 2 Napoli 1: Torres and Vietto complete late comeback
|Insects only attack lights that shine – Ronaldo takes another swipe at critics
|PSG president Al-Khelaifi suggests Neymar deal is close
|Investigation into alleged Levante-Real Zaragoza match fixing dropped
|Sanchez back in Arsenal training with a smile
|Irreplaceable Aubameyang makes up 20 per cent of Dortmund, says Hitzfeld
|Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman
|Navas ´kidnapped´ as he seals Sevilla return
|No PSG Doha medical for Barcelona-bound Neymar
|Giggs labels Manchester City Premier League title favourites
|Chelsea and Terry in clear with FA over substitution
|Costa to Atletico in January? Simeone tiptoes around transfer saga
|Liverpool pace ace Salah leaves Mane purring
|Champions League dream led Costa to Juventus
|Britton expects Sigurdsson to join Everton
|Ancelotti expects English clubs to contend in Champions League
|Lukaku will thrive at Manchester United, says Rafael
|Manchester City´s Maffeo extends Girona loan
|Richarlison to join Watford, Fluminense confirm
|The winner takes it all – ABBA shoot-out style to be trialed in EFL Cup
|Llorente to miss start of Premier League season with broken arm
|Feyenoord snap up Berghuis from Watford after successful loan
|Ancelotti: Sanches will stay at Bayern Munich
|New Manchester United man Matic desperate not to disappoint Vidic
|Interest in Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann brings joy to Simeone
|Klopp reiterates Coutinho is not for sale
|Bayern Munich announce Salihamidzic as new sporting director
|In Mata´s footsteps: Five players Matic follows by moving between Chelsea and Manchester United
|Matic reunites with Mourinho at Man Utd
|Fiorentina midfielder Vecino to undergo Inter medical
|Neymar to PSG could prompt FFP investigation from UEFA
|Manchester United´s Jones banned after abusing doping officer
|I have never concealed anything - Cristiano Ronaldo responds to tax evasion accusations
|Liverpool fans vote overwhelmingly in favour of safe standing
|Premier League like ´a new world´ for Arsenal star Lacazette
|Spalletti is like a hammer - Inter´s Icardi impressed by tough tactician
|Cristiano Ronaldo avoids media after tax evasion court appearance
|I never said I´m retiring - Cassano to play on after latest U-turn
|Salah will make Premier League defenders despair, says Matip
|Allegri adamant ´extraordinary´ Sandro won´t leave Juventus
|Muller: I´m not in competition with James
|Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at court in tax fraud case
|It is a short career – Ake disagrees with Conte over Chelsea exit
|´World-class´ Sturridge like two new signings, says Lallana
|Dzeko praises new Roma signings
|Ben Yedder trolls Arsenal fans
|Melbourne Victory confirm Milligan return
|Buffon: Retaining Serie A title will difficult for Juventus
|Injured Schmelzer returns to training
|Manchester United in Nordic cruise as Lazio and Valencia claim pre-season wins
|I´m not going to lose my hair - Mourinho shrugs off Conte jibe
|Roma 1 Juventus 1 (4-5 on penalties): Allegri´s side close out International Champions Cup with win
|Toronto 4 New York City 0: Giovinco shines with brace in crushing win
|Easier for Galatasaray to get me - Mourinho ends Fellaini rumours
|Expiring Sanchez and Ozil contracts are ´ideal´, claims Wenger
|Matic ´very, very much´ wants Manchester United move but Mourinho won´t confirm deal
|Wenger allays Lacazette injury fears
|Valerenga 0 Manchester United 3: Fellaini, Lukaku and McTominay seal routine win
|Everyone wanted Radja – Strootman relieved to see Nainggolan stay
|Arsenal 1 Sevilla 2: Lacazette strikes as hosts win Emirates Cup despite defeat
|Inter´s Joao Mario tells Sanches to join AC Milan
|Fellaini starts Manchester United friendly despite Galatasaray talks
|Salah feels free to be himself at Liverpool, says Wijnaldum
|RB Leipzig 2 Benfica 0: Halstenberg & Compper on target in comfortable win
|Messi and Ronaldo more important to LaLiga than Neymar, Tebas claims
|SAFA promise full report and investigation into fan crush
|Rakitic: Clasico referee insulted me three times
|Dortmund can cut Bayern gap under Bosz´s system - Burki
|Goretzka: Bayern agreement claims complete nonsense
|Chelsea defender Rudiger wants ´justice´ over abuse in Serie A
|They love him really - Pochettino understands Walker boos from Spurs fans
|Galatasaray claim they are in talks to sign Man Utd midfielder Fellaini
|Sneijder agent: No discussions with Nice
|Rooney can have same influence as Barca legends - Sandro
|Neymar joins Team Mayweather and meets Tiger Woods & Draymond Green
|No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl
|Mertesacker wants ´X-factor´ Sanchez to stay at Arsenal
|Zidane not bothered by Madrid´s loss to Barca
|Madrid captain Ramos hopes PSG target Neymar leaves Barca
|MLS Review: Red Bulls blitz Impact, Galaxy draw in Schmid´s return
|Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave by joining PSG
|Valverde: Barcelona are counting on Neymar
|Guardiola: Nasri set to leave Man City, Iheanacho close to Leicester
|Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 3: Neymar and Messi lead Valverde´s men to ICC title
|Galaxy interested in Ibrahimovic but former United striker wants Europe stay
|Emery lauds PSG after Trophee des Champions triumph
|Pique: Does Neymar want more money or titles?
|Manchester City 3 Tottenham 0: Stones, Sterling and Diaz score in dominant ICC victory
|Dani Alves revels in ´dream´ PSG start