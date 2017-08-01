Ajax pin down Tottenham target Veltman

Ajax captain Joel Veltman has signed a three-year contract extension with the Eredivisie giants.

The 25-year-old defender’s previous deal in Amsterdam was due to expire next year but he is now set to remain with his boyhood club until June 2020.

Netherlands international Veltman has made 166 appearances for Ajax and won the Eredivisie title in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

His performances during Ajax’s run to the final of the Europa League last season were reported to have attracted the attentions of Tottenham.

Being chosen as the captain is an honor, I will proudly wear the armband the full season. Tomorrow night again, let's go @AFCAjax! #Ajax pic.twitter.com/fFgMgNqr9M — Joël Veltman (@joel_veltman) August 1, 2017

Ajax have also signed former Feyenoord and Willem II goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou on a free transfer.

Lamprou, who played for Ajax as a junior, has agreed a one-year deal with Marcel Keizer’s side, who face Nice at the Amsterdam ArenA on Wednesday with their Champions League qualification tie all square at 1-1.