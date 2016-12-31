Related

Article

Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call

31 December 2016 19:07

Manchester United's stirring 2-1 comeback win over Middlesbrough inspired Olympic legend Usain Bolt to sing their praises - via the club's post-match phone-in.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba inside the final five minutes snatched a thrilling win for United, who produced a throwback to Alex Ferguson's days on the Old Trafford hero's 75th birthday.

Lifelong United fan Bolt was so moved by the win, which takes the club within a point of the Premier League's top four, that he contacted MUTV post-match.

Presenter Mandy Henry joked that 'Usain from Jamaica' might be the nine-time Olympic gold medallist, only to have it confirmed over the line that indeed it was "Mr Bolt" calling.

Bolt said: "They came through, they pushed hard and persevered. The Manchester United way, it was a great match."

Ever the professional - Mandy also pushed notorious partier Bolt for his New Year's Eve plans, but the Jamaican revealed he would be enjoying a quiet night at home in Jamaica.

