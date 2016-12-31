Swansea need new manager now - Curtis

Swansea caretaker boss Alan Curtis has called on the club's hierarchy to find Bob Bradley's successor sooner rather than later after they were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Swans dismissed Bradley in the wake of their 4-1 Boxing Day defeat versus West Ham, appointing Curtis as interim manager for the third time in his career.

The change of manager had little impact, though, as the Premier League's bottom side were heavily beaten by Bournemouth, with Benik Afobe, Ryan Fraser and Josh King finding the net.

Reports suggest that Bayern Munich assistant coach Paul Clement is set to be appointed, but whoever takes charge, Curtis wants a swift end to the uncertainty.

"A new manager is needed imminently, we need fresh eyes to look at it. I will speak to the chairman hopefully later Saturday, the window opens tomorrow and it is evident we need one or two new ones in," Curtis told BBC Sport.

"We have to regroup, with a new manager and new players hopefully that will give us a lift. We are in Sunday to prepare for Tuesday, hopefully a new manager will come in but as far as I know there is no timescale."

On the match, Curtis said: "The first goal just drained the confidence out of us, as soon as that went in we found it very difficult to recover. At 1-0 we could have regrouped a bit, but Bournemouth were excellent and deserved it. We showed a little character in the second half, but it was not enough."

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was quick to praise Bournemouth after their impressive away win.

"It has been a good day, I thought we were excellent from start to finish, we controlled the game and took the chances when we got them," Howe told BBC Sport.

"We scored at key times, the goal before half-time was a massive one for us. The quality of that one was the pleasing thing, with what the players did around the box.

"It was a tough game, and the players stood up to that challenge.

"We have no chance to enjoy it, it's straight on to Arsenal and we hope to do well against them."