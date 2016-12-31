Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts

After allegedly being the subject of a huge transfer bid from China, Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels "blessed" to still be signing bumper contracts at the age of 31.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes claimed this week that Real Madrid received an extraordinary offer of €300million for the forward from an unnamed Chinese Super League club.

Had a sale been agreed, the Portugal captain would, according to his representative, been offered an eye-watering annual salary of €100m.

If the claims are to be believed, Madrid rejected the bid and Ronaldo had no interest in leaving LaLiga, with the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner considering himself fortunate to still be commanding big wages and endorsements after penning a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu in November.

"My target is to maintain [my level]," he told On E.

"I have a few more years to play football. I signed a great deal with Nike and Real Madrid.

"I'm glad and blessed to sign these huge contracts at my age. It's unbelievable. It's going to give me more motivation to continue working hard and maintain my level."

Madrid return to action following Spain's mid-season break with the first leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.