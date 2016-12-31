Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers felt the Old Firm cast Scottish football in a fine light as his side came from behind to beat bitter rivals Rangers 2-1 and move 19 points clear at the top of the table.
Backed by a ferocious din at Ibrox, Rangers began in the ascendancy and took a deserved lead through veteran striker Kenny Miller in the 12th minute.
Highly rated Celtic forward Moussa Dembele crashed emphatically into the top corner to bring Rodgers' men level after the half hour and the Scottish Premiership leaders made their extra class show during the second period.
A host of chances came and went but Scott Sinclair pounced from close range with 20 minutes remaining to spark delirious scenes among the travelling supporters behind the goal.
"It was a brilliant result for us and a great advert for Scottish football," Rodgers said at his post-match news conference. "Both sets of players did well considering the conditions.
"In the first half we didn’t start so well but we adjusted a few things at half-time and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win. We're disappointed to have only scored two goals.
"We stayed very calm being 1-0 down and it was an outstanding second-half performance from us.
"Scott Sinclair was incredible but it was very much a collective win for us."
Glasgow is Green and White! #SPFL #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/LNDXAMRnc0— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 31, 2016
Celtic also have a game in hand to further bolster their lofty position and Rodgers reflected on a superb unbeaten first-half of the campaign, with Inverness Caledonian Thistle the only team to take points off his team domestically.
"I thanked the players before the game on behalf of myself and the supporters for how they've been performing over the past six months," he added.
"They've got themselves on a magnificent path and shown resilience. It's a huge achievement from them in this opening period."
Rangers boss Mark Warburton felt his own side were wasteful after half-time but rued ceding the initiative to Celtic during the opening stages of the a frantic second period.
"In the first 30 to 35 minutes I thought we were good – came out of the blocks, got our rewards early and we looked very good. We were looking for the second goal," he told Rangers TV.
"They scored in the 33rd minute and we had a little wobble but finished the half strongly. That last pass from Jason Holt nearly got through to replicate the first goal.
"The one disappointment was the first 15 minutes of the second half. We didn't take care of the football, gave it away cheaply and allowed Celtic to dominate possession. They had some chances in that period and all credit to [goalkeeper] Wes [Foderingham] for standing up and doing well.
"But then we had chances, four or five big chances and it's the fine margins at this level of the game. We've got to learn from it, we're working and the boys have to come back for a strong second half of the season."
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho
|Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
|Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
|Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
|Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
|Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
|Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
|Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
|Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
|Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
|Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
|Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
|Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
|Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
|Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
|Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
|Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
|Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
|Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
|Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
|Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
|Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
|Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
|Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
|Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
|McClean agrees West Brom extension
|Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
|Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
|Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
|Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
|Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
|´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
|´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
|James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
|Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
|Turan happy at Barca amid China links
|Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
|Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card