Premier League leaders Chelsea are not on the minds of Liverpool as Sadio Mane and Co. prepare for Saturday's blockbuster showdown against fellow title rivals Manchester City.
Chelsea are six points clear atop the table, ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host City in the New Year's Eve clash.
Antonio Conte's Chelsea have won a record 12 consecutive Premier League matches as they threaten to run away with the title but forward Mane is not focusing on the in-form Londoners.
"We're not thinking about Chelsea or anyone. We are only thinking about our own game and the things we want to achieve," Mane told the Times of India.
"It is still early to talk about what is going to happen in May, but one of our ambitions is to go as far as possible.
"We have a great team with many qualities."
Chelsea are also in action on Saturday, hosting Stoke City, and Liverpool have the opportunity to close the gap with victory over third-placed City.
Mane, who has scored eight goals this term, is happy with how Liverpool's season is unfolding heading into 2017.
"It's an exciting place to be. We have a great team this season with great players -and a lot of young players coming into the team too," said the Senegal international.
"There is a good feeling in the team and we want to do well and make our fans happy.
"We have a good record at Anfield and will look to continue that against Manchester City."
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho
|Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
|Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
|Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
|Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
|Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
|Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
|Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
|Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
|Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
|Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
|Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
|Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
|Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
|Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
|Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
|Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
|Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
|Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
|Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
|Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
|Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
|Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
|Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
|Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
|McClean agrees West Brom extension
|Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
|Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
|Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
|Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
|Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
|´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
|´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
|James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
|Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
|Turan happy at Barca amid China links
|Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
|Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card