Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet

Simon Mignolet believes Liverpool have a "real chance" to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds are second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea, ahead of a crunch meeting with fellow title contenders Manchester City at Anfield in the late kick-off on Saturday.

Liverpool have recorded three victories in succession, conceding just one goal in the process, as they look set to mount a legitimate challenge for major honours under Jurgen Klopp in 2017.

Speaking to the Times of India, goalkeeper Mignolet agreed with suggestions the club is in a good position to try to capture their first championship since 1990.

"We are feeling good," he said.

"This year Liverpool have been proving that we have a real chance to win the Premier League. We know it is going to be a very tough battle right to the end but these are the games we have to win.

"Until now I give almost eight out of 10 to the team for what we have achieved so far. But we are only halfway through."

Mignolet has regained his place in the starting XI in recent weeks, having found himself dropped in favour of newcomer Loris Karius earlier this season.

And the Belgium international, who moved to the Merseyside giants from Sunderland in 2013, is determined to remain the team's first-choice shot-stopper.

"I've said all along I don't want to be a number two goalkeeper," he said.

"I'm 28 years old and I want to play week in, week out."