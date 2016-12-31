Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son

If Cristiano Ronaldo has his way, the Real Madrid star's son will follow in his footsteps.

Ronaldo's six-year-old son has already been earmarked as a future footballer by his famous father, who believes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has the same athletic characteristics.

While he is keen to avoid being a pushy parent by allowing his son to follow his own destiny, the 2016 Ballon d'Or victor and Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer wants Ronaldo Jr to play as a striker, not a goalkeeper, should he take up the sport.

"Of course I want my son to be a footballer player like his daddy," Ronaldo told Egyptian channel ON E TV in an interview.

"I know it's a big challenge, it's not easy. But he will be whatever he wants, I won't make pressure.

"I will push him a little bit to be a football player. Not to be a goalkeeper, I want him to be a striker.

"But he will be whatever he wants. I'm not worried."