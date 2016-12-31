Article

Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high

31 December 2016 17:56

Islam Slimani ensured Leicester City ended a dream 2016 with a much-needed 1-0 victory over West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes completed a scarcely believable Premier League title triumph last season, but a run of just one win in nine league outings had left Claudio Ranieri's men just three points above the drop zone prior to Saturday's match.

However, the champions will enter 2017 with a welcome confidence boost, thanks to Slimani's thumping 20th-minute header from Marc Albrighton's teasing cross.

Slimani had already hit the post for the Foxes, who survived a scare towards the end of the first half when Michail Antonio rattled the crossbar and Dimitri Payet's free-kick was well saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

West Ham had Leicester pinned back for the majority of the second period, but the Foxes defence remained resolute to end the visitors' three-match winning league run.

Leicester consequently open a six-point buffer over the bottom three, while Slaven Bilic's side missed the chance to move into the top half.

The hosts made a bright start and Riyad Mahrez - recalled to the starting XI after being dropped for the loss to Everton - latched onto to Demarai Gray's dinked pass before testing Darren Randolph with a stinging volley.

West Ham were let off the hook when Albrighton's deep, right-wing cross was headed against the outside of the post by a stretching Slimani.

But the Hammers failed to learn their lesson, as Albrighton was once again afforded too much space on the right and his cross towards the back post was headed in emphatically by Slimani.

West Ham grew into the game and Schmeichel was out quickly to deny Payet after the ball fell kindly for the Frenchman.

Antonio then lashed a volley against the crossbar, before Payet's 25-yard free-kick drew a smart stop low to Schmeichel's left.

At the other end, Randolph had to be at his best to keep out Mahrez's free-kick that was heading for the top-right corner on the stroke of half-time.

Daniel Amartey was perhaps fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for an ugly studs-up challenge on Mark Noble early in the second half that eventually forced the Hammers skipper to be replaced by Manuel Lanzini.

Lanzini almost made a swift impact when his cross picked out Andy Carroll, who was denied by Robert Huth's superb last-ditch tackle.

West Ham continued to probe and Schmeichel's quick reactions ensured that Aaron Cresswell's deflected free-kick did not squirm into the Leicester goal.

But the Hammers were lucky to still have 11 men on the pitch when Havard Nordtveit's high, lunging challenge on Ben Chilwell only received a yellow card.

Carroll could have done better when he headed wide from Cresswell's left-wing cross late on, but in truth Leicester's defence was largely untroubled in the closing stages en route to a big three points.

 

Key Opta Facts

- Leicester have gone four games unbeaten against West Ham in the Premier League for the first time (W3 D1).
- The Foxes won 12 Premier League home games in 2016, a record bettered only by Manchester United (13).
- The Hammers failed to score in a league game for the first time since October (against Everton), having netted in eight consecutive games before this.
- Islam Slimani has been involved in four of Leicester's last six league goals at the King Power Stadium (two goals, two assists).
- Slimani has now scored 15 of his 33 league goals since the start of last season from headers (45 per cent).
- West Ham kept just two clean sheets from 19 away games in the Premier League in 2016 – of teams to play in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 in the competition, only Swansea (one), Sunderland (one) and Crystal Palace (zero) managed fewer.
- Marc Albrighton registered his first assist of the season for Leicester, in what was his 16th league appearance; he had made six assists after his first 16 appearances last season.

- Four of Leicester's last five league goals on home soil have come in the 20th minute or before.

