Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City

Jurgen Klopp hailed a deserved win and defensive resilience as his Liverpool side saw off Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield.
Georginio Wijnaldum headed the only goal after eight minutes to settle a game of few chances, largely short of the attacking verve expected from two of the Premier League's most free-scoring outfits.
Liverpool remain six points behind leaders Chelsea, while City face a daunting 10-point deficit at the midway point of the season, and Klopp was keen to credit his team's less-celebrated defensive work after 90 minutes where goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was seldom tested.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "It was difficult and they are really strong. We couldn't create many chances. We defended really well. They are so good in possession.
"We scored a really good goal and probably had the best chances – two counter-attacks in the first half where we made the wrong decisions.
"In the second half we gave the ball away in situations where nobody expected but we defended really well. I don't know a lot of real chances for them.
"It was a close game and intense game but we deserved to win."
One from the dressing room courtesy of Dejan! #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/Q58e3P0zLe— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 31, 2016
Mignolet now has three clean sheets to his name in four matches since regaining the number-one spot from Loris Karius and Klopp believes his often-criticised backline should be reappraised.
"I know everyone talks about our defence. For me it is not just about avoiding goals but how you work together," he explained.
"In the whole league we have conceded the smallest amount of shots on our goal.
"It is another stage in our development. The concentration level was outstanding. We were clearer in our situation.
"Criticism of our defence makes no sense. If you pick out goals and say 'that's no good'... that's how goals are!"
Four wins in succession will do little to quell enthusiasm over a title bid at Anfield, but Klopp looked to temper expectations.
"Unfortunately I am too long in the business to know it all can happen," he added. "We have a very difficult game in two days against Sunderland
"I don't care when [the winning run] stops but we need to be ready for the next fight and we will be."
|Guardiola urges patience after Anfield setback
|Mourinho celebrates with birthday boy Fergie
|Klopp makes case for defence after Liverpool down City
|Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title
|City win was Liverpool´s worst performance of season - Milner
|Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0: Wijnaldum sets up battling triumph for Klopp´s men
|Moyes expects tough questions over Sunderland future
|Swansea need new manager now - Curtis
|Mourinho tells Martial to forget transfer talk
|Robson-Kanu´s stand-out showing causes selection headache for Pulis
|Mourinho sorry for ´brother´ Karanka but revels in late win
|Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
|Usain Bolt stuns Manchester United presenter with post-match call
|Ranieri: Beating West Ham my best moment of 2016!
|Pogba on late Manchester United comeback - This is why we love football
|Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time
|Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1: Martial and Pogba produce great escape
|Southampton 1 West Brom 2: Robson-Kanu stunner sinks 10-man Saints
|Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2: Willian´s brace keeps record-equalling Blues on track
|Leicester City 1 West Ham 0: Slimani ensures struggling champions end 2016 on a high
|Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3: Hapless hosts´ misery continues
|Burnley 4 Sunderland 1: Gray´s first Premier League treble sends hosts nine points clear of drop zon
|Chelsea equal Arsenal´s winning run
|Rodgers salutes unbeaten Celtic after Old Firm glory
|Swansea City´s Ki Sung-yueng gets Premier League´s quickest yellow card
|Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu
|Rangers 1 Celtic 2: Dembele and Sinclair rise to Old Firm occasion once again
|Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa
|Van Ginkel extends Chelsea deal and heads back to PSV
|Simeone: I will not leave Atletico
|Sanchez: I am happy at Arsenal
|Conte backs Courtois to become Chelsea´s Buffon
|Barcelona open Iniesta talks
|Coutinho beats Neymar to Samba Gold award
|Football is more than numbers - Prandelli defends Valencia exit
|Origi out to emulate Liverpool greats
|Klopp: Gotze will be great again
|Prandelli ´abandoned ship´, says Lim´s representative at Valencia
|Central Coast Mariners 2 Melbourne City 2: Fornaroli earns dramatic draw
|Ronaldo ´blessed´ to sign huge contracts
|Liverpool have a real chance to win the title - Mignolet
|Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
|Liverpool not thinking about Chelsea - Mane
|Pochettino: £50m-rated Alli can be one of world´s best
|Ranieri challenges Mahrez to learn from Ronaldo and Messi
|Depay not playing because he wants to leave - Mourinho
|Conte: China offer for Ronaldo morally wrong
|Ibrahimovic injury would be a disaster, says Mourinho
|Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser
|Barkley earns Koeman´s praise after late leveller
|Guardiola tuning up for Klopp´s heavy metal attack
|Hull City 2 Everton 2: Late Barkley equaliser saves visitors
|Del Bosque rounds on Zidane critics
|Henderson gunning for glory under Klopp
|Allardyce rejected big-money China offer
|Wenger: Palace´s lack of depth could reduce Allardyce effect
|Prandelli resigns after just three months at Valencia
|Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury
|Wenger convinced more goals are coming from Ozil
|Allardyce eyes incomings with Zaha going nowhere
|Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola must re-assert himself against old foe Klopp
|Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move
|Rooney remains sidelined for Boro clash
|Guardiola demands inten-City against Liverpool
|Courtois hailed by Conte as Madrid rumours swirl
|Fekir in no hurry to leave Lyon
|Conte rejects Wenger´s favourites tag
|Belief the key for Pochettino in Chelsea chase
|Howe: Chelsea ruined my Christmas
|Berahino ´nowhere near ready´ to start - Pulis
|Filipe Luis back in training with Atletico
|Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate
|Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 0: 10-man Sky Blues extend lead
|McClean agrees West Brom extension
|Wenger plays down Debuchy frustrations
|Wenger rates Chelsea as ´super favourites´ in title race
|Bayern will be a laughing stock if they don´t win the title - Matthaus
|Semedo focused on Benfica amid United links
|Benitez warns Boro off Mitrovic
|´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic
|´No chance´ of Schmeichel being sold - Ranieri
|James has nothing to prove, says Mendes
|Klopp praises Guardiola for choosing City challenge
|Turan happy at Barca amid China links
|Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak
|Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card