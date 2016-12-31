Related

Article

Klopp: Gotze will be great again

31 December 2016 12:51

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident Borussia Dortmund attacker Mario Gotze will soon find his old form.

Gotze broke into the first team at BVB under Klopp and was the subject of interest from the now Anfield boss during the close-season after an underwhelming spell with Bayern Munich.

The Germany international eventually snubbed a move to Liverpool in favour of a return to Dortmund, but he has since struggled to live up to expectations with his former side.

Nevertheless, Klopp is adamant his one-time pupil can become a key figure in the Bundesliga once more.

"Mario has often gotten injured at unfortunate moments and has not really gotten into a rhythm yet," Klopp told Bild am Sonntag. "But there is still a world-class footballer inside Mario, just like before. You do not just forget how to play football, it's like cycling.

"Mario's next challenge will be to find consistency. I have no doubts about it that he will bounce back. He has no reason to worry."

