Hazard can decide matches by himself - Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has hailed Eden Hazard's ability "to win a match by himself".

Hazard is enjoying an excellent season after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign - scoring nine goals in 17 Premier League games.

And Costa has been extremely impressed with his team-mate's fine performances.

"Eden is just incredible," he told Chelsea's official website.

"He is the sort of player who is able to win a match by himself. He is extraordinary.

"There are very few people like him. He is very confident in what he does and he is transmitting that confidence to us."

Costa himself has been equally impressive, but he is adamant he is not in the form of his life just yet.

"I have been better than I am now," he added.

"And that gives me more motivation to try to get better. That is what I will carry on doing. I do not set myself personal targets, in terms of goals and assists. What I try to do is improve, always.

"If the previous campaign has not been very good, or even if it has, I just try to do a better campaign than the one before.

"My main aspiration, and not just mine, my team-mates' too, is to conquer the title again. I felt we like had something to prove coming into this season.

"Last season we left a debt behind, so to speak. And that is the secret to our great form this season. We owe a lot to our people and we are hoping we are going to be able to pay that back."