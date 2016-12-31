Guardiola: Manchester City can´t talk about the title

Pep Guardiola wants his Manchester City players to forget about the Premier League title for the time being as they face a huge deficit to leaders Chelsea.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal after eight minutes as Liverpool battled to a 1-0 win over City in a game of few chances at Anfield.

It means Jurgen Klopp's team sit six points behind Antonio Conte's men, with City and Guardiola four points further back.

City will fall to fifth if Arsenal and Watford triumph against Crystal Palace and Watford respectively on Sunday and Guardiola is already focused on his team's quick turnaround to face Burnley on Monday.

"When you are in that situation [10 points behind] you have to focus on the next one and the next game," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

"Don't talk about the target of the Premier League and things like this.

"We play Burnley in the next game and we can see what happens."

City struggled to regain their poise, having initially impressed before Wijnaldum's early opener, and a second-half improvement failed to yield clear chances as returning top scorer Sergio Aguero cut an isolated figure.

"The game was equal," Guardiola said. "We stated really good but they arrived with their first chance and scored a goal.

"We controlled their counter-attacks in the first half we didn't create too much, second half was better.

"There were not many chances but that depended on the quality of the people in front

"In these type of games the little, little details make the difference."