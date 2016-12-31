Fabregas hits 100 Premier League assists in record time

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas became the quickest player to register 100 assists in the Premier League as Antonio Conte's runaway leaders overcame Stoke City 4-2 on Saturday.

Fabregas set up Willian's second of the match as Chelsea provided an instant response to Peter Crouch's 64th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

It meant the Spain international reached three figures in terms of assists in his 293rd appearance in England's top flight, comfortably bettering the 367 games it took Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

Another Old Trafford favourite, Wayne Rooney, is next on the list with 445 matches to reach 100, while Chelsea's all-time record goalscrorer, Frank Lampard, hit the landmark in his 559th game.

Fabregas made his Premier League debut for Arsenal against Everton in 2004 and played 212 times in the competition for the Gunners before joining Barcelona in 2011.