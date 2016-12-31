Berlusconi puts himself in same realm as Bernabeu

Silvio Berlusconi expressed his pride at joining Santiago Bernabeu as the most successful presidents in world football following AC Milan's Supercoppa Italiana triumph.

Milan got the better of Juventus in a penalty shoot-out in Doha last week, having earlier beaten the Serie A champions in the league back in October.

And Berlusconi claimed that success took him level with former Real Madrid president Bernabeu.

He told Libero: "AC Milan took home another trophy, the Supercoppa Italiana, and with that I joined Santiago Bernabeu, the legendary Real Madrid president.

"We are the two club presidents who have won the most in the history of world football. I do not think I can complain."

Berlusconi also addressed the further delay in the takeover of Milan by Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports, which will now have to wait until March 3 to be completed.

"The negotiation has already reached a successful outcome," he added.

"We have only asked for more time for technical and bureaucratic reasons."