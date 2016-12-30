Turan happy at Barca amid China links

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is aware of apparent interest in him from China, but insists he is "very happy" at the LaLiga champions.

Turan, 29, is contracted until mid-2020 but reports suggest he is again the subject of a mega offer from a Chinese Super League club.

But the Turkey international said he was thrilled to be at Barca, the club he joined from Atletico Madrid last year.

"I read about the offers from China from the papers. It's how these things work. Clubs might be talking," Turan told Turkish sports channel NTV Spor.

"I am very happy in Barcelona. I have a contract until the age of 33. I am in the greatest club of the world. What more can I say?"

Turan has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 11 goals for the Spanish giants.

He said: "I believe I am an important piece in Barcelona's squad. I try to do my best.

"I think my performance is the proof of it."