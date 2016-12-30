Ronaldo subject of €300m bid from China, claims Mendes

Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of a massive €300million transfer offer from an unnamed Chinese club, his agent Jorge Mendes has claimed.
In addition to reclaiming the title of the world's most expensive player, the Real Madrid forward could have earned €100m each season by moving to China but had no interest in any switch and turned it down, according to his representative.
"From China they have offered €300m to Real Madrid and more than €100m per year to the player," Mendes said to Sky Italia.
"But money is not everything – Real Madrid are his club for life."
Ronaldo, who this year was awarded his fourth Ballon d'Or crown, signed a new contract with Madrid last month that will tie him to the club until 2021.
He has won two Champions League trophies among 10 major titles since signing from Manchester United for £80m in 2009.
The Chinese Super League continues to spend huge sums of money, with Carlos Tevez having completed a move to Shanghai Shenhua that reportedly makes him the world's highest-paid footballer.
Chelsea and Brazil attacking midfielder Oscar, meanwhile, will join Shanghai SIPG for a reported £60million when the transfer window opens.
Those signings add to the likes of Hulk, Jackson Martinez and Alex Teixeira, all of whom are playing in China after making high-profile moves.
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment