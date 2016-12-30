Phelan hails ´terrific´ result despite Barkley equaliser

Mike Phelan says Hull City earned a "terrific point" against Everton despite squandering a late lead to stretch their winless run in the Premier League to eight matches.
Hull had to settle for a 2-2 draw on Friday after Ross Barkley's dramatic headed equaliser with six minutes remaining at the KCOM stadium.
The hosts looked set for victory when Robert Snodgrass' superb free-kick put them ahead in the 65th minute, but Barkley had other ideas to cap a game in which Michael Dawson's early opener had been cancelled out by David Marshall's own goal.
Hull have now won only one of their last 17 Premier League matches, but Phelan was still buoyed by a result that sees them move off the bottom of the table.
"I think it is a terrific point on the back of defeats and performances that have warranted a little bit more than what we have got in the past," the manager told Sky Sports.
"There was a spell when we got ourselves back in the game and possibly could have got it over the line, but in the end you take a point.
"For three or four weeks we have put in a shift and got nothing. We could be greedy and ask for more, but I'm proud of the players.
"It was a battling performance, I'm pleased with the players – they have come through another tough, difficult game and shown terrific spirit.
"It is important [to be back in the goals]. Before we have created opportunities and not taken them, but we have taken two opportunities and also hit the crossbar.
"Robert Snodgrass has shown his quality on free-kicks this season. We need those things. The top league demands top players to score top goals.
"At times it hasn't gone the way we have wanted it to go this season. We have got a real battle on our hands but the players are up for it."
On Marshall's own goal, which saw the goalkeeper punch the ball into his net, Phelan added: "Mistakes happen. I can remember many keepers and outfield players making mistakes.
"In the second half he pulled off a couple of important saves."
