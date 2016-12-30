´Natural´ Ronaldo better than Cristiano - Ibrahimovic

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Brazil great Ronaldo was better than Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
From Madrid to Barcelona to Inter, Ronaldo won numerous club trophies to go with two World Cups and two Copa America titles.
He was also a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, while he scored an incredible 62 goals in 98 international games.
Ibrahimovic believes the 40-year-old deserves to be remembered as a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I think Ronaldo, Il Fenomeno, was the best," he told ESPN Brasil.
"He was an example of what football is. Everything he did was like 'wow'. The way he dribbled, the way he ran.
"He was not made. Ronaldo was natural. He was born to be what he was. It was not something he trained to become."
The Swede, who also praised former team-mate Ronaldinho, said Cristiano Ronaldo lacked the same naturalness.
"It is different because he is the result of hard training. It is not natural," Ibrahimovic said.
