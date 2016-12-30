Mourinho rules out Schneiderlin loan move

Morgan Schneiderlin will only be allowed to leave Manchester United on a full transfer, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The France midfielder has been heavily linked with West Brom ahead of the January transfer window, with Tony Pulis confirming on Friday that the 27-year-old was "one of a number of players" the Baggies are looking at.

Schneiderlin - who has only played 11 minutes of Premier League football this season - will not be available on loan, though, after United boss Mourinho revealed only young goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will leave Old Trafford on a temporary basis next month.

And Mourinho says no club has yet to table an offer for the former Southampton midfielder.

"Johnstone is the only player that I will allow to go on loan because he doesn't play one single minute, he needs to play," the Portuguese told a media conference ahead of United's Premier League encounter with Middlesbrough.

"That is the only loan move we are going to do. I don't want to sell players. The club and board are totally with me.

"But as I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes and if a player really wants to leave we have no right to stop the player to leave if the conditions are our conditions.

"In this moment, we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept."

Johnstone has been linked with a loan move to Sunderland after Jordan Pickford was ruled out for up to eight weeks with strained knee ligaments.