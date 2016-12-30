McClean agrees West Brom extension

James McClean has signed a one-year contract extension that will see him remain at West Brom until 2019.
The winger's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, but the Republic of Ireland international has now agreed to fresh terms.
McClean, whose contract includes the option to add another year to his stay at The Hawthorns, follows James Morrison, Ben Foster and Craig Gardner in penning a new deal and boss Tony Pulis is delighted by his show of commitment.
"James thoroughly deserves this and has worked hard to achieve it," Pulis told the club's official website.
"James' attitude and commitment to the group is first class and I'm delighted to see that approach rewarded in this way.
"For what we paid, he's been a terrific signing for us. He's a good lad. He's not been in the team lately but his attitude in training and around the place...he's just a great kid.
"He's scatty but that's James, he's a good lad with it."
McClean could get his chance of a first league start since October 29 in the coming days with West Brom having two matches in quick succession.
Pulis is keen to keep his squad as fresh as possible for the matches with Southampton and Hull City, opening the door for McClean.
Speaking at his pre-match media conference, he said: "We've got one or two knocks that we'll look at.
"With two games in three days we might make a few changes, just to keep people fresh for Tuesday, and if they have got knocks we won't take a chance."
