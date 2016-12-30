Let them express their talent - Wenger pokes fun at mascot debate

Arsenal will not look to suppress Gunnersaurus' creativity despite the controversy surrounding the Watford mascot's behaviour against Crystal Palace.
Harry the Hornet was branded "out of order" by new Palace boss Sam Allardyce following Monday's 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road after the mascot mocked Wilfried Zaha.
Zaha had been booked for simulation in the closing stages of the clash at Vicarage Road and at the end of the match the mascot performed an exaggerated dive at the 24-year-old's feet.
His actions angered Allardyce but Wenger - who faces Palace on Saturday - will not stop the Gunners' mascot from following suit should he wish to do so.
We've seen some @PremierLeague mascots in the headlines recently - but has the boss had to speak to @Gunnersaurus ?
Asked if he will speak with Gunnersaurus before Arsenal play Palace at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Wenger replied: "No not really.
"Let them express their talent you know, it is important the Premier League is creative, even the mascots!"
