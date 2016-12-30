Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak

Harry Kane has warned Chelsea not to discount Tottenham from the Premier League title race and is optimistic his side can halt their rivals' run of victories.
Antonio Conte's men are on an astonishing top-flight winning streak of 12 matches and will extend their run if they beat Stoke City on Saturday.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are away to Watford on Sunday, before the two rivals do battle at White Hart Lane on January 4.
Kane is in a confident mood after Spurs thumped Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, a third straight league win that kept them within 10 points of the Blues.
And he has warned leaders Chelsea that the title race remains between six teams, including Tottenham.
"We are definitely capable of beating Chelsea," the striker told reporters.
"We are not going to think like [losing the match can end our title hopes]. We are here to try to stop that from happening.
"There are six strong teams in the running for the title. We are in the mix and all we can do is win games and see where it takes us.
"We can't have too many off days. We have put together a good run now. We have won a few in a row and we need to keep winning. Chelsea have won 12 in a row. Hopefully we can put that run to a stop.
"We are focused on Watford first - to get another win there - but it is a big game against Chelsea and we don't want to fall too far behind them. So whatever happens we have to try to win that game.
"We have to try to win every game and hope Chelsea and the teams above us drop points. We are going to keep fighting and pushing until the very end."
Kane is hoping his team atone for their 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture last month.
He added: "They had what it takes to beat us on the day. We need to try to change that at home and use our atmosphere at home.
"We have been very good at home this season and we have to try to take that confidence into the game."
Kane has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment