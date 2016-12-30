Kane warns Chelsea over title race and winning streak

Harry Kane has warned Chelsea not to discount Tottenham from the Premier League title race and is optimistic his side can halt their rivals' run of victories.

Antonio Conte's men are on an astonishing top-flight winning streak of 12 matches and will extend their run if they beat Stoke City on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are away to Watford on Sunday, before the two rivals do battle at White Hart Lane on January 4.

Kane is in a confident mood after Spurs thumped Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, a third straight league win that kept them within 10 points of the Blues.

And he has warned leaders Chelsea that the title race remains between six teams, including Tottenham.

"We are definitely capable of beating Chelsea," the striker told reporters.

"We are not going to think like [losing the match can end our title hopes]. We are here to try to stop that from happening.

"There are six strong teams in the running for the title. We are in the mix and all we can do is win games and see where it takes us.

"We can't have too many off days. We have put together a good run now. We have won a few in a row and we need to keep winning. Chelsea have won 12 in a row. Hopefully we can put that run to a stop.

"We are focused on Watford first - to get another win there - but it is a big game against Chelsea and we don't want to fall too far behind them. So whatever happens we have to try to win that game.

"We have to try to win every game and hope Chelsea and the teams above us drop points. We are going to keep fighting and pushing until the very end."

Kane is hoping his team atone for their 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture last month.

He added: "They had what it takes to beat us on the day. We need to try to change that at home and use our atmosphere at home.

"We have been very good at home this season and we have to try to take that confidence into the game."

Kane has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.