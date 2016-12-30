Related

Cillessen out for two weeks with calf injury

30 December 2016 18:25

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is set for two weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has served as back-up to number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen since moving to Camp Nou from Ajax in August, making four appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga champions.

A statement on Barcelona's official website read: "The first-team player Jasper Cillessen has an injury in his soleus muscle in his left leg and the doctors have said he will be out of action for around about two weeks."

Luis Enrique's side resume their campaign following Spain's mid-season break with a trip to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on January 5 before a visit to Villarreal in LaLiga three days later.

Cillessen can also expect to miss the return leg with Athletic on January 11.

