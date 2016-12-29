Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona

Former Barcelona captain Xavi is eager for Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and head coach Luis Enrique to remain at the club beyond this season.
The future of Argentina star Messi remains the subject of debate as there has yet to be a breakthrough in discussions over a new contract at Camp Nou.
Current Camp Nou skipper Iniesta has only 18 months left on his contract, while reports in Spain have claimed that Barca have already earmarked potential successors to Luis Enrique, who has refused to guarantee he will extend his own deal that expires at the end of the season.
But Xavi, who won the treble in his last season with the club - and Luis Enrique's first as coach - in 2014-15, hopes all three commit their futures before the end of the season.
"I'd like to see Iniesta, Messi and Luis Enrique together next year," he told a news conference. "That would mean that Barca would continue being in very good health.
"It's normal for Barca to tire out a coach. It's the biggest club in the world, there's a lot of pressure, a need to win titles every year...
"There's a very strong intensity in the work and you notice that. There's huge fatigue. Luis Enrique looks to be having fun but suffering, too, but that's the job."
Barca resume LaLiga duties against Villarreal on January 8, looking to close the six-point gap to leaders Real Madrid.
Zinedine Zidane's side remain unbeaten this season and denied Barca a valuable Clasico win with a late Sergio Ramos header.
"It was a fair result," Xavi said. "The Clasico was balanced, a game for each team. Madrid always fight to the end, they're historically a big club and they'll continue to be so. They always cause problems for Barca."
Xavi was speaking after featuring in Catalonia's 3-3 friendly draw with Tunisia, with the African side eventually prevailing on penalties.
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment
|Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
|Sturridge vows not to sulk
|Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
|Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
|Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
|Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
|Swansea part company with Bradley
|Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
|Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
|Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
|Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
|Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
|Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
|Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
|Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
|Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
|Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
|Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
|A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
|Suso tips himself for the top
|Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp