Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum believes teams are scared to play at Anfield, as his side prepare to host Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola's men visit Liverpool on Saturday in a crunch match between two Premier League title contenders.
Unbeaten at home in the league this season, Jurgen Klopp's men have also netted 25 goals in those eight games.
Wijnaldum feels opposition sides should fear any trips to Anfield, where Liverpool are also unbeaten in their past 16 league games.
"I think Anfield is a fortress. The way we are playing and the way we are scoring goals in the home games, I think it will scare opponents," the Dutchman told UK newspapers.
"What I see right now is that we have a lot of confidence. We learn quickly and adapt to situations in games.
"We conceded the first goal against Stoke but from that moment we were still focused. We knew we could score goals.
"It's always good to win before a big game because you go into it with more confidence.”
The New Year's Eve clash sees two of the Premier League's best attacks meet.
Liverpool have scored a league-leading 45 goals, while City have netted 39 – tied with Arsenal for the second most.
Wijnaldum said: "They also have a good attack [and] I think we are good at attacking.
"They have a lot of good players who can score goals, even players on the bench who can come on and score goals, so I don't think there is a big difference.
"Of course [Sergio] Aguero is a wonderful player and can win the game on his own for Manchester City so he's one of the threats we have to deal with.
"But it's not only Aguero, you also have [Kevin] De Bruyne, and [David] Silva, [Raheem] Sterling. You can go on with calling names."
