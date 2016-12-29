Rincon arrives for Juventus medical

Juventus are set to complete the signing of Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Genoa after the midfielder arrived to complete a medical.

The Serie A champions tweeted a picture of the midfielder arriving at their medical centre on Thursday to finalise his move.

"Tomas Rincon has arrived in Turin! Medical now underway for the Venezuelan," the post read.

The 28-year-old is expected to join Juve on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee of up to €8million.

Rincon joined Genoa from Hamburg in 2014 and has made 78 appearances in the Italian top flight, scoring three goals.

Juve are also believed to be interested in bringing Axel Witsel to Turin from Zenit during the January transfer window.