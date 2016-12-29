Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo

Lionel Messi may have finished second to Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or, but Barcelona team-mate Rafinha has no doubt the Argentine is the world's best.
Real Madrid star Ronaldo won the prestigious award ahead of Messi and Atletico's Antoine Griezmann.
But Rafinha, 23, believes Messi deserves to be considered top of the pile of current players.
"For me, the best player in the world is Messi," he said.
Rafinha also offered his support to Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, who is yet to provide any assurances over his future beyond 2016-17.
He said: "We are very calm because we trust him a lot."
Barca are three points adrift of LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, heading into the New Year.
