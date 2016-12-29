Related

Article

Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card

29 December 2016 00:18

Southampton manager Claude Puel has questioned the red card decision he feels ended his team's hopes of beating Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Spurs claimed a 4-1 victory at St Mary's Stadium despite Virgil van Dijk putting the hosts ahead in the second minute.

Redmond was sent off with Tottenham 2-1 up early in the second half when he was deemed to have brought down Dele Alli with a clumsy challenge.

Harry Kane - scorer of Spurs' second goal - missed from the penalty spot but Puel believes the damage was already done.

"After the red card, the game finished," he told Sky Sports. "Afterwards it was too difficult.

"It's hard because the scenario is bad for us and I don't know if the red card is normal but it changed the whole philosophy of the game.

"I haven't seen the action but ... I think it's very hard to take a red card because this is a scenario that changed the whole game for me."

Puel added: "I think it's a big disappointment because we made a strong start and did well in the first 20 minutes, without [opportunities] for the opponent. It was hard to see a comeback in this game.

"Perhaps at the end of the first half we had problems in recovery of the ball. We came back in the second half with a good spirit and good organisation to recover the ball.

"[Kane's] second goal from a corner was difficult to accept and it put them in a good scenario.

"We have no chances up to this moment against us and this team have been clinical and very efficient."

Sponsored links

Thursday 29 December

00:54 Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
00:18 Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card

Wednesday 28 December

23:53 Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
23:24 Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
22:45 Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
21:42 ´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
20:44 Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
19:58 Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
19:27 Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
19:13 Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
18:12 Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
17:34 Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
17:34 Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
17:12 ´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
17:01 Lo Celso arrives at PSG
16:39 Augsburg put faith in Baum
16:07 Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
15:44 Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
14:54 Romero takes charge of Malaga
14:53 Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
14:35 Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
13:40 Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
13:14 We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
12:48 Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
12:21 A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
11:35 Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
11:21 Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
10:43 Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
10:24 Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
10:02 Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
09:42 Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
08:56 €60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
06:01 Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
04:53 Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
03:15 Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
02:39 Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
01:34 Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
01:06 Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
00:34 Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment

Tuesday 27 December

23:50 Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
23:45 Sturridge vows not to sulk
23:26 Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
22:47 Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
22:16 Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
20:56 Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
20:20 Swansea part company with Bradley
20:13 Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
18:09 Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
17:44 Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
17:05 Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
16:07 Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
16:02 Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
15:16 Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
15:03 Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
14:29 Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
14:01 Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
13:21 Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
13:07 A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
12:50 Suso tips himself for the top
12:29 Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
12:06 Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
11:27 Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
10:31 FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
10:02 Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
09:11 Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
06:03 Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
04:01 Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
02:32 Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
01:57 Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
01:15 Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
00:50 Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp

Facebook