Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo

Barcelona star Neymar says he would love to return to Brazil to play for Flamengo in future.

The 24-year-old left Santos for Camp Nou in 2013 and has blossomed into one of the world's finest players, winning seven titles in his three-and-a-half years in Europe.

Neymar signed a new contract at Barca in October that will keep him at the club until 2021 but he has never ruled out the prospect of a move back to the Brasileirao before he retires.

Speaking after a charity match organised by Brazil great Zico on Wednesday, he says it would be tough to turn down the chance to play every week at the famous Maracana stadium.

"It would be a great honour for me to play for Flamengo, at the Maracana," he said. "I'd be playing here every day. It's a club I'd love to play for."

Barca and Brazil team-mate Rafinha also admitted that he would relish the chance to play in Rio de Janeiro.

"If God wills it, one day, I'll play for Flamengo," he said.