Mustafi set for Arsenal return

Shkodran Mustafi has returned to Arsenal training and is in line to make his first-team comeback against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
The Germany defender has not played for three weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-1 win against Stoke City earlier this month.
But manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed Mustafi is an option to face Palace, with Danny Welbeck and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also gunning to be fit.
Welbeck (knee) has not played in a minute of action this season but returned to full training on Wednesday, while Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) will face a late fitness test after missing Monday's 1-0 win over West Brom.
However, defender Kieran Gibbs has been ruled out of the match at the Emirates Stadium due to what Wenger hopes is a minor knee problem.
"Shkodran is back in normal training and he will be back in the squad," Wenger told the club's official website.
"Alex looks like he could join in normal training on Saturday. From the last game, I think we lose Kieran Gibbs. It is not big damage to his knee but he has inflammation and I don't think he will be available.
"On Wednesday he had a scan, but it just showed inflammation. Hopefully it is a short-term injury.
"Danny Welbeck is doing well in training, so we have plenty of options. Theo Walcott will still be short."
The West Brom victory was Arsenal's first in three Premier League matches and left them fourth in the table.
