Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected speculation linking his club with a January move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 15 Premier League appearances for Arsene Wenger's men this season, although seven of those have been from the bench and he has completed 90 minutes just three times in all competitions.

His previous outing as a substitute in this month's 2-1 loss at Manchester City was curtailed due injury and, with his current deal up in 18 months, Liverpool were suggested as a possible destination to kick-start the 23-year-old's career.

But speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with City at Anfield, Klopp said: "I don't usually talk about other players, but I can make an exception. [It is] nonsense."

Klopp did not rule out the possibility of bolstering his squad when the transfer window opens next month but he does not view it as a pivotal point of the season.

"If we think we have to do something, if there's the player that can help us, not only in January, March, April, May and the season after, then we will do something," he explained. "If not, then we won't.

"I'm not sure it [January] will be important to us.

"It's really not interesting what I think about this. You [the media] are already on a path, do with it what you want.

"From my side, [there is] nothing more to say about this."

Klopp was more forthcoming on the prospect of the eagerly anticipated meeting against City – one that pits second against third in the table, with neither side enjoying much margin for error given the stellar form of runaway leaders Chelsea.

"It's very big for both teams," said Klopp, who confirmed the match comes too soon for influential attacker Philippe Coutinho, with the Brazil international also set to miss Monday's trip to Sunderland due to his ankle injury.

"Obviously six clubs fight for four or one place. It's a really interesting position to be in.

"There are a lot of games to come, but it's the only thing we have to do on New Year's Eve, [play against] an outstanding side.

"There are a lot of advantages in the game, the only one before is that it's at Anfield.

"Unfortunately Man City are in good shape, so it'll be very difficult. I'm really looking forward to it.

"I love playing against the best and they are for sure in the group of the best in the world."