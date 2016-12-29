Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United

Aitor Karanka has hailed Jose Mourinho for his impact on his coaching career but is determined to go for the win against Manchester United.

Middlesbrough visit Old Trafford on Saturday hoping to halt United's five-game winning run in all competitions and give a boost to their own Premier League survival push.

It will be the first time that Karanka, who was appointed Real Madrid assistant by Mourinho during his spell in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, will get the chance to face his mentor as a manager in his own right.

And although he is full of praise for Mourinho, he is not willing to grant the United boss any favours.

"I spent three amazing years with him at Madrid," he told a news conference. "It will be nice to see him. At the end of the game, we will share a glass of wine or beer or coke.

"I have to say thanks to him and to his staff so many times. I am in the Premier League because I learnt a lot with them.

"They gave me the last push to become a manager. We are really good friends and have a really good relationship.

"I never go to a game aiming for a draw. We will go to Old Trafford preparing and trying to win.

"Sometimes I analyse and I find similarities with us. But I have to do something different because he knows me. I will try, but it's difficult to surprise Jose."

Karanka says he will not consider possible reinforcements in the transfer window until after the United game is over, with Boro linked with a bid for Championship striker Rudy Gestede this week.

"The transfer market is still not open," he said. "Let's see what happens. I have just have Man United in my head. In January, we will see. I am calm.

"The club worked well in pre-season and are working well now.

"I would be concerned [about Boro's attack] if we don't create chances. For example, against Burnley, we had a clear chance when it was 0-0.

"With the transfer market, the aim is to have a better squad than we have at the moment."