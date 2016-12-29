Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says Gonzalo Higuain's winning goal for Juventus from their Scudetto showdown earlier this month "still hurts".
Higuain's exceptional solo goal gave Massimiliano Allegri's men a 1-0 home victory over Roma in their meeting on December 17.
The result came as a huge blow to the title hopes of Luciano Spalletti's men – they are now four points behind Juve in second place at the mid-season break, having played one match more than the champions.
Szczesny, on loan from Arsenal, was reviewing notable moments from 2016 and acknowledged the Higuain goal still causes him pain.
He said to Roma TV; "Next please, I don't like this one!
"It was similar to the match against Real Madrid, we played good football in a difficult stadium, we dominated the possession but came back with no points.
"This is the problem because we are a good team. But we always have to go to these stadiums and look for a result.
"It still hurts, but I will admit that Higuain scored a great goal. That is why he cost €90million, he is probably one of the best strikers in the world and he can decide important games."
But Szczesny is optimistic about Roma's future and thinks they have established themselves as the strongest threat to Juve's domestic dominance.
The Poland international added: "But we have to look ahead – there is no point in dwelling on what happened.
"It was a good year, we took the most points after Juventus, beating tough teams like Napoli, Inter, AC Milan and Lazio.
"We can look to the future with confidence because I think this team has a great future.
"This year has shown that there is a good base to build on and I think next year will be even better."
|Burnley still expecting Barton deal - Dyche
|Higuain´s goal still hurts me - Szczesny
|Milner´s form at left-back no surprise to Klopp
|Sigthorsson´s sorry Galatasaray spell ended early
|Borini planning Sunderland stay amid AC Milan and Roma links
|Mustafi set for Arsenal return
|Sigurdsson: Media pressure helped Iceland upset England
|Pressure is on Rangers, claims Rodgers
|Xavi: Catalonia would be among top 10 teams in the world
|Lucas sidelined by calf injury
|Hughes insists Bojan has Stoke future
|Van Dijk and Fonte still going nowhere, insists Puel
|Coleman spotted house-hunting in Swansea by caretaker Curtis
|Nani: We weren´t the best Portugal team - but we´ll be remembered forever
|Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent
|Ranieri: We are the Foxes and the Foxes are fearless
|Pickford out for up to eight weeks
|We say hello, nothing more - Debuchy admits frosty Wenger relationship
|Klopp ready to quell Guardiola, Aguero
|Klopp rules out Oxlade-Chamberlain move as Liverpool eye City clash
|Karanka hails Mourinho but vows to go for win against Manchester United
|Bilic rules out Evra deal but is full of praise for Defoe
|Ancelotti: I´d be worried if Bayern were already at top form
|Phelan confirms Jenkinson loan bid
|Evra wants more playing time at Juventus
|Zaza in talks with Valencia
|Neymar ´would love´ to play for Flamengo
|Pulisic won´t rule out transfer amid Liverpool links
|Rincon arrives for Juventus medical
|Xavi wants Luis Enrique, Messi and Iniesta to stay at Barcelona
|Herrera mocked over shinpads
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool´s home form scaring rivals
|Tevez completes Shanghai Shenhua move
|Rafinha: Messi better than Ronaldo
|Bailly hails Mourinho as world´s best
|Nasri investigated for potentially violating anti-doping regulations
|Puel questions game-changing Redmond red card
|Pochettino critical of slow Spurs start
|Kane: The ground gave way underneath me!
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 4: Spurs come from behind despite missed penalty
|´Don´t kill my glasses or you will be sold!´ - Klopp jokes about Benteke exit
|Bakayoko rules out Monaco exit amid Chelsea and United interest
|Montpellier president rules out Adebayor deal
|Ronaldo shows off ´new beast´
|Zaha picks Premier League idol - and he´s Ivorian
|Estudiantes sign 41-year-old Juan Sebastian Veron
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|Bradley ´p****d off´ at Swansea sacking
|´Did he call?´ - Embolo won´t be drawn on reported Mourinho interest
|Lo Celso arrives at PSG
|Augsburg put faith in Baum
|Welbeck back in full Arsenal training
|Beijing Guoan make bid for Podolski
|Romero takes charge of Malaga
|Koeman discusses Lookman interest and transfer ´b******t´
|Lauren tips Bellerin to become world´s best right-back
|Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad
|We cannot afford to lose again, Suarez warns Barcelona
|Martial ponders Sevilla switch amid United frustration
|A-League Review: Rojas stars as Victory thrash Mariners
|Traore: Barcelona did not give me a chance
|Expanded World Cup has backing, insists Infantino
|Fully-fit Ribery targets titles
|Las Palmas fear missing out on Jese
|Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title
|Klopp: Guardiola´s watching brief proves Liverpool-City is special
|€60m bid the only way to lure Oscar to Shanghai
|Barca unimaginable without Messi - Villa
|Wenger: Clubs stockpiling players a big problem
|Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Hart
|Barry: Leicester have lost their fear factor
|Juande Ramos leaves Malaga
|Hazard: Chelsea out to make history
|Giroud hints Arsenal renewal is immiment
|Hughes: Stoke made too many mistakes against Liverpool
|Sturridge vows not to sulk
|Ronaldo: We silenced our doubters
|Sneijder: I had nothing but trouble with Van Gaal on a personal level
|Bradley: I knew what I was getting into at Swansea
|Klopp: Firmino goal important after difficult time
|Swansea part company with Bradley
|Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1: Firmino on target as rampant Reds reclaim second
|Mourinho: Pogba best midfielder in the world
|Van der Vaart reveals Barcelona snub
|Simeone staying at Atletico Madrid next season - Gil Marin
|Chiellini hopes Supercoppa loss is a springboard
|Mkhitaryan hails ´incredible´ Ibrahimovic impact
|Guardiola excited by Aguero, Iheanacho and Gabriel
|Back-to-back losses were Chelsea´s catalyst, says Courtois
|Man City duo join Girona on loan deal
|Mavraj seals Hamburg transfer
|Athletic´s Yeray undergoes surgery after testicular cancer diagnosis
|A-League Review: Harold seals Perth Glory point in spectacular Melbourne City stalemate
|Suso tips himself for the top
|Bonucci almost quit after son´s illness
|Wenger admits fear of Arsenal mental collapse
|Hantz off the turkey! Montpellier boss threatens fines for Christmas weight gain
|FUFA expresses ´deep sorrow´ after Lake Albert tragedy
|Granero: If Ronaldo is AC/DC, Messi is reggaeton
|Pasalic would love to stay at AC Milan, says agent
|Pulis: Arsenal have stronger squad than Chelsea
|Poyet confirms Tevez deal almost done
|Conte unsurprised by Hazard form
|Hughes warns Liverpool over title drought
|Mkhitaryan revels in his ´best goal´
|Liverpool atmosphere ´similar´ to Dortmund - Klopp