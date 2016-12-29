Related

Article

Gabigol determined to prove Inter right - agent

29 December 2016 15:56

Gabriel Barbosa is happy with life at Inter and is determined to prove that their investment was not a mistake, according to his agent.

The Brazil international joined Inter from Santos for a reported €29.5million in August amid much fanfare but has failed to convince Frank de Boer or Stefano Pioli that he is ready for a consistent spot in the side.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away in January, although he stressed last week that he now feels more settled at San Siro.

And the striker's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has suggested that a departure on loan or in a permanent deal next month is now unlikely.

"Gabriel has a contract with Inter until 2021," he told FCInter1908.

"He's only 20, he gets on really well with his team-mates and he has great potential.

"He wants to play; he loves to play. The intention is to show that Inter have done a great deal by signing him."

Inter resume Serie A action with a trip to Udinese on January 8.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
5 Milan 17 +7 33
6 Atalanta 18 +6 32
7 Internazionale 18 +7 30
8 Torino 18 +9 28
9 Fiorentina 18 +4 27

